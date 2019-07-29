The cost of solar power generation in India has fallen to half the level seen in many other markets in the region due to extensive solar resource, market scale and competition.From pv magazine India. India - the second-largest power market in the Asia Pacific region with an installed generation capacity of 421 GW - has emerged as the lowest-cost producer of renewable energy in the area. "The country has seen [the] levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) using solar falling to $38/MWh this year, which is 14% cheaper than … traditional coal-fired electricity," read a report by U.K.-based market intelligence ...

