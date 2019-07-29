Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 1H'19 results: diversified, low-risk growth continues 29-Jul-2019 / 15:35 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: 1H'19 results: diversified, low-risk growth continues The 17 July 1H'19 results [1] showed the further progress made in profitably deploying the capital ABG generated from the partial sales of its stake in STB. Loans grew 16% to GBP1,275m, and deposits increased 18% to GBP1,829m, driving net interest income up 15%. Other new businesses continue to show strong growth. Commercial Banking generated profits of GBP3m (1H'18 loss: GBP0.8m). The group is well-funded (loans 70% of deposits) and has surplus group capital of ca.GBP70m (core equity Tier 1 surplus in excess of GBP30m). In July, ABG announced the acquisition of two mortgage portfolios for GBP258m; this shows the company's flexibility to take value-added acquisition opportunities. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h19-results-diversif ied-low-risk-growth-continues/ [2] To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [3] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 848311 29-Jul-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e10f42897b7ff10bd0795ab3960bef59&application_id=848311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=724e805974e75a6eaa52d843bdbb7f3c&application_id=848311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=848311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

