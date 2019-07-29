Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2019 / 15:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 July 2019 ************* Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in own shares DMGT announces that on 29 July 2019 it transferred 135,834 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of GBP7.70 per share to match obligations to provide shares to an option holder who had acquired them as a result of exercising options under The DMGT Deferred Bonus Plan. Following this transfer the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,566,121 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 210,347,206. Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44 (0)20 3615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: POS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 14975 EQS News ID: 848327 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=848327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

