Bitsdaq announces the Semi-Anniversary Carnival and BQQQ listing on BCEX Global

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / To celebrate the semi-anniversary, Bitsdaq will hold the Bitsdaq Semi-anniversary Carnival from July 29, with several events to give back to new and existing supporters. The details will be announced on the official website. At the same time, BQQQ will be listed on BCEX Global exchange on July 30.

Bitsdaq Semi-anniversary Carnival consists of BQQQ airdrops, slogan, articles, short video rewarded campaign and lucky draws, free Bitsdaq giveaways for new registrations, etc. Everyone can participate in the events and get rewarded.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, added that since its launch, Bitsdaq has become a dark horse among the exchanges thanks to the support of the loyal community and that Bitsdaq will always put the interests of its supporters first:

He says, "Since the official launch on January 29, 2019, Bitsdaq has delivered impressive results to the vast number of users, thanks to the exchange partnership and technical support from Bittrex. Bitsdaq has been learning and experimenting with both user growth and collaboration with projects and ecosystem partners. All these are not possible without the supporters, and we will continue to launch a variety of events to give back to them."

Bitsdaq has stellar records since the official launch.

Product developments have always placed user experience and innovation first; Launch of Bitsdaq Launchpad for quality projects and successfully completed the IEO of the platform token - BQQQ; Launched the Android and iOS App on Google Play and App Store which has received over 10,000 top tier reviews. To date, Bitsdaq has accumulated more than 2 million registered users and more than 150,000 global followers in global communities. Recently, Bitsdaq has listed more than 10 high-quality projects. Bitsdaq Fantastar Program was also launched to better support quality projects where Bitsdaq will provide comprehensive marketing and strategic support to the projects team.

BQQQ's successful IEO marks another step forward for Bitsdaq ecosystem. BQQQ has received strategic investments from NEO Global Capital (NGC) and Consensus FinTech Group. At the same time, BQQQ recently caught the attention of investors with more application scenario, such as the official listing on BQCoinPlanet App, the launch of BQQQ/ETH trading pair, and the upcoming launch on BCEX Global exchange on July 30.

With the continued growth of the user base and the diversification of investment needs, Bitsdaq team is planning to perform a major upgrade to the exchange, while tapping into new market potential. At the same time, Bitsdaq will also accelerate collaboration with partners to foster high-quality projects and explore projects with good potential. Bitsdaq believes in protecting the interests of users, the importance of value investing, and being responsible to investors.

