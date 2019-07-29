Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Micromem Technologies, Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its progress with the current negotiations that it has been conducting with Repsol SA ("Repsol") .

Micromem and Repsol (collectively, "the Parties") have been pursuing a letter of intent since January 2019. The Parties have now agreed to move forward with the negotiation of a final, binding contract to complete the development work which was initiated in 2017.The goal for the final contract will be to clarify both the development plan and timetable to commercialize the initial version of the RT Lube technology that was originally negotiated. Once the initial version has been commercialized, the Parties anticipate that they will co-develop an advanced, miniaturized MEMS compatible version of the technology for broader commercial application.

Micromem will provide further updates on the completion of the agreement.

Micromem Technologies Inc., a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM) company analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated magnetic sensor applications, Micromem successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing, and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com.

