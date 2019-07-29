EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on July 29, 2019, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between July 22, 2019 and July 26, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 22/07/2019 779 21.6898 16,896 23/07/2019 1,560 21.7979 34,005 24/07/2019 854 21.8593 18,668 25/07/2019 393 21.9547 8,628 26/07/2019 450 22.1833 9,982

As of July 26, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 259,064 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8335, representing in total EUR 5,397,203.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 337,712 shares as of July 26, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

