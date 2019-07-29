Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish its financial results for Q2 of 2019 on Thursday 8 August

Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday 8 August, after the markets have closed.

Meeting / Webcast in English 9 August at 8:30 GMT (10:30 CET)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Friday 9 August at 8:30 GMT (10:30 CET) where CEO Benedikt Gislason, CFO Stefán Pétursson, Deputy CFO Eggert Teitsson and Head of Investor Relations Sture Stölen will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank's headquarters, Borgartún19, Reykjavík, and will be streamed live.

Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and to put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 850 558 358

IS: +354 800 7520



UK: +44 33 3300 9263

US: +1 83 3526 8381

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.comand a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations www.arionbanki.is/IR.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations or Theodor Fridbertsson, investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.