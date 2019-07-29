The "Digital Europe 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses four development scenarios for Digital Europe in 2030.
The purpose is to measure whether Europe can leverage its power in certain verticals that are poised to be radically altered by digital tech and to analyse its capacity to hold its own against, chiefly Chinese and American, players that dominate most digital segments.
The report draws on forward-looking analysis work from four workshops conducted with the higher education establishment, CNAM, and some dozen participating companies (Accenture, Eiffage, Exfo, France Tlvisions, Orange, TDF, Valeo, Vinci, etc.) and institutions (Arcep, CDC, Cigref, DGE).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Summary
1.1. Background and approach
1.1.1. European groups are leaders in some traditional sectors
1.1.2. Europe lagging behind in the digital sector
1.1.3. Why use foresight to create development scenarios?
1.2. Four future scenarios for digital Europe
1.3. Determinants identified
2. Four scenarios for digital Europe in 2030
2.1. Low-Cost scenario
2.1.1. Consumers seeking the lowest prices
2.1.2. A dynamic digital services market dominated by OTT players
2.1.3. European vertical leaders, relegated to their core business, face the threat of OTT players encroaching on customer-related functions
2.1.4. A regulatory framework that is ultimately not very restrictive
2.2. Hunting in Packs scenario
2.2.1. A favourable economic and regulatory environment for European leaders
2.2.2. European champions form an alliance and position themselves in the digital market
2.2.3. Data sharing is fundamental to the alliance
2.2.4. A new healthy balance for all players
2.3. Sovereignty scenario
2.3.1. Crisis of confidence
2.3.2. Public authorities work to protect the system
2.3.3. A secure, less open future environment
2.4. Start-up Continent scenario
2.4.1. Tech-savvy citizens want personalised services that they control
2.4.2. Start-ups drive this scenario by collaborating with vertical leaders and championing openness
2.4.3. A more open Europe supporting the ecosystem
3. Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- Acer
- Adobe
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Amadeus
- Amazon
- America Movil
- Apple
- ASUS
- AT&T
- Atos
- Baidu
- Booking
- Canon
- Capgemini
- CDW
- CGI
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- Comcast
- Dell
- Deutsche Telekom
- DXC
- Fiserv
- Fujitsu
- HCL
- HP
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- JD.com
- Lenovo
- LG
- Microsoft
- Motorola
- NEC
- Netflix
- NTT
- Oppo
- Oracle
- Quanta
- Salesforce
- Samsung
- SAP
- SoftBank
- Tencent
- Verizon
- Vivo
- VMware
- Vodafone
- Xiaomi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcv1uf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005534/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900