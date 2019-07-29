The toys market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005386/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled toys market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several safety and health issues are associated with the raw materials used to manufacture toys. Therefore, parents and educators opt for toys made of eco-friendly materials. Hence, vendors are also seen focusing on the development of sustainable products. For instance, 4M Industrial Development Ltd. offers eco-friendly toys, which are made without the use of glue, screws, and tapes. The shift in the preference for green toys is one of the major factors that are prompting the vendors to introduce eco-friendly toys. Thus, the introduction of green toys in Europe is expected to increase the demand for toys in the region during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing marketing initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This toys market in Europe 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Toys Market in Europe: Increasing marketing initiatives

Currently, vendors in the toys market in Europe are following integrated marketing communication using newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products. For instance, in October 2016, Ravensburger advertised its products before Christmas, with both TV and online media campaigns. The TV campaign was followed by a marketing campaign, which included Internet pre-roll, a wide-reaching social media and blogging program, and an interactive website. Similarly, social media is an intrinsic part of LEGO's marketing strategy, with visual content being a key medium to drive engagement and foster a sense of an online community. The company posts a variety of creative content on its Instagram channel, with a focus on inspiring parents while educating and entertaining youngsters. Thus, such marketing initiatives are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing marketing initiatives, an increase in the number of strategic alliances, expansion of the product portfolio leading to product premiumization, and the presence of toy gifting culture are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Toys Market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the toys market in Europe by product (construction or activity toys, action figures, and accessories; soft or plush toys, dolls, and accessories; outdoor, sport and model vehicle toys; games and puzzles, infant and preschool toys, and other products), by distribution channels (specialty stores, E-retailers, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, and department stores) and geographical regions (UK, France, Germany, Italy, ROE).

The UK led the market in 2018, followed by France, Germany, Italy, and ROE, respectively. However, during the forecast period, Germany is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high disposable income and the presence of global and local vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005386/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com