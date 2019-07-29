Regulatory News:

Pursuant to its share buy-back program approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting of 22 May 2019 (15th resolution), SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has concluded a deal of 19,000 options on own shares (collar). This transaction is aimed at partially hedging the performance shares program maturing in 2022 approved by the 22th resolution of this Assembly.

This plan representing a maximum of 234,000 shares, SEB S.A. may conclude same kind of transactions later on, up to the plan amount, in order to increase its hedging level.

Issuer: SEB S.A. Issuer ID Code: 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Transaction Date: 07/25/2019 Underlying financial instrument ID Code: Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK Option Forward European collar Number of shares: 19,000 shares Maturity: 05/05/2022 Currency: Euro Market: Over The Counter Objective: Hedging of performance shares program maturity 2022

Next key date October 29 after market closes 9-month 2019 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6.8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

