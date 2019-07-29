sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.07.2019 | 18:10
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 29

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.71p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019. In addition, the Board has also declared a special dividend of 0.19p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019.

Both dividends will be paid on 30 August 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 9 August 2019. The ex dividend date is 8 August 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

29 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta