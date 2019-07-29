Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.71p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019. In addition, the Board has also declared a special dividend of 0.19p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019.

Both dividends will be paid on 30 August 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 9 August 2019. The ex dividend date is 8 August 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

29 July 2019