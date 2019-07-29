Kieffer Starlite: National Sign Company Kieffer | Starlite Joins SEGD As Industry Member

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Kieffer | Starlite, a national sign company based in Denton, Texas, has announced that they have recently joined SEGD as an industry member. The company focuses on project management, service, manufacturing, and installation. They have been a supplier of quality signs and service to various clients across the country since the 1950s. They want to point out that being an industry member of SEGD is congruent with their focus on innovative manufacturing to construct custom-designed signage to support the design vision and customer brand/intention.

SEGD or the Society of Experiential Graphic Design is an association of people who develop content-rich and emotionally touching experiential spaces for a broad range of environments, from hospitals and transit hubs to museums and educational campuses. They develop static and digital signage, way-finding systems, environmental graphics, multimedia installations, exhibition content, branded/corporate environments, public art, and user interfaces.

According to SEGD, experiential design "involves the orchestration of typography, color, imagery, form, technology and, especially, content to create environments that communicate." All of that tie in nicely with the company's focus on innovative signage design and manufacturing.

Kelly David, marketing manager at Kieffer | Starlite, says, "Whether you require a sign for new construction or an upgrade to an existing structure, Kieffer | Starlite can manage your entire project from design to installation. As a leading national sign company, we offer comprehensive solutions across all markets. From retail signs to restaurant signs, our team provides the most cost-effective solution to promote your brand, image, and message."

Those who would like to learn more about the company's products and services or be informed about developments can visit their Facebook page. The company has four strategic office and manufacturing sites all over the country. They have more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space and their expansion efforts throughout the years have positioned them to meet the requirements of local brands scaling up to national and global brands. Their industry experience, according to Kelly David, is what sets them apart from the other signage companies.

Customer feedback has been highly positive. For instance, a retail property development manager says, "Kieffer | Starlite is good at due diligence, which includes things such as code research and permitting." While a development environmental design manager says, "They rarely make errors, and they possess excellent attention to detail. Kieffer | Starlite appreciates and understands our needs."

Kieffer | Starlite has a comprehensive range of services for national signage. These include consulting, project management, design, manufacturing, installation, and service. With regards to consulting, the experience of the team of consultants spells the difference. They offer a range of consulting services ranging from site evaluations to analyzing local ordinances to signage design. They consult with each client to develop the best solution long-term whether the client's needs are local or national.

Meanwhile, their project management team focuses on the project details to make sure that the project will be completed according to specifications. Once again, their experience will help them in ensuring that the project will be on track and obstacles are surmounted. The project management team offers a turn-key solution for the management of all aspects of the signage project, from specialized accounts to large-scale projects.

With regards to design, Kieffer | Starlite has a wide experience in creating a brand identity for businesses across a range of different markets. Recently, their design team has been awarded 1st place for Sign Design by the Illinois Sign Association. The various awards they have received are in recognition for the design team's creativity and innovative designs. Their graphic design staff is capable of coming up with an identification solution that best suits the client's needs.

Kieffer | Starlite has been serving clients throughout the United States with quality signs and service since 1956. Those who require more information about their services can learn more about Kieffer| Starlite's sign design and manufacturing services by visiting their website, calling them on the phone, or contacting them by email.

