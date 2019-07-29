Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") regrets to announce the passing of Chairman of the Board and Director R.E. Gordon Davis. Mr. Davis enjoyed a long and successful career as a geologist and mining entrepreneur, accomplishing many notable achievements, including co-discoverer of Yukon's Faro Pb-Zn-Ag deposit and the discovery of the Camino Rojo Au-Ag deposit in Mexico with his company Canplats Resources Corp. Mr. Davis was a valued member of Pacific Ridge's board, providing wise counsel and always supporting early stage exploration as a key in creating shareholder value. The Company wishes to express its condolences to Gordon's family and friends.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo-Au porphyry in southern British Columbia.

