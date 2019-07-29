Disclosure in trading in own shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 22nd, 2019 to July 26th, 2019 included:
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted
Market
22/07/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
11,4366
XPAR
22/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
22/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
22/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
23/07/2019
FR0011950732
60 000
11,4098
XPAR
23/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
23/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
23/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
24/07/2019
FR0011950732
78 000
11,2829
XPAR
24/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
24/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
24/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
25/07/2019
FR0011950732
50 000
11,8094
XPAR
25/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
25/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
25/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
26/07/2019
FR0011950732
50 000
11,8616
XPAR
26/07/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
26/07/2019
FR0011950732
CHIX
26/07/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
TOTAL
298 000
11,5248
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
