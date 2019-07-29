The "Italy Heated Tobacco Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gain insight into the heated tobacco market in Italy as two big heated tobacco brands battle for a place in the market
Italy Heated Tobacco Market Report 2019 takes a detailed look at heated tobacco consumption, retail and pricing. Within this report, you will find market share trends, retail points and search term popularity for heat-not-burn (HnB) brands in Italy, as well as legislative changes, affecting the industry.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Brands
- Heated Tobacco Consumption
- Market Size Estimate
- Retail
- Price
