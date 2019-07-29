The "Photographic Services Global Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The photographic services market consists of the sales of photographic services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services for planning, developing, creating and managing the processes for creating durable images by recording light or through electromagnetic radiation by means of an image sensor or chemically by means of a light sensitive photographic film. It includes editing, processing and presenting pictures. Photographic services include school portraits, wedding photography, special occasions and event photography. Photographic services establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

North America was the largest region in the global photographic services market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global photographic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global photographic services market.

Photographic service providers are constantly upgrading services by adopting new technologies of the industry. Many companies are launching light weight cameras with exhaustive features to capture wide range of photographs. For instance, in January 2017, Light Company launched the Light L6 Camera that packs the qualities of a DSLR into a slim mobile-like body by folding optics. It can shoot from 16 different lenses with 13 megapixels each, and an algorithm integrates each image together.

Also, the new range of Nikon cameras come with built in Ethernet that enables users to share pictures on the go. The 360 Fly can capture 360 degrees panoramic videos of 4K quality Such advances in technology are helping photographers click high quality photographs even in difficult situations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Photographic Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Photographic Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Photographic Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Photographic Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Photographic Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Photographic Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Photographic Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Photographic Services Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Photographic Services Market, 2014 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Photographic Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Photographic Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Photographic Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Portrait Studios Services

10.1.2. Commercial Studios

11. Photographic Services Market Metrics

11.1. Photographic Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Photographic Services Market Expenditure, 2014 2022, Global

