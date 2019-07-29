The "Italy E-Cigarette In-Depth Report Package 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain insight into the Italian e-cigarette market with this comprehensive report package, consisting of two extensive and analytical reports covering both online and offline retail channels.

Within these in-depth reports discover a market size estimation, a clear and concise illustration of the vaping population, consumer preferences, the most popular e-liquids and hardware brands and future predictions for this rapidly evolving market in the wake of recent regulatory changes.

Further explore the detailed research into vape store geographical distribution, market frontrunners, pricing analysis, online retailer metrics and heated tobacco trends.

Key Topics Covered

Report A

Executive summary Market size Smoking population Vaping population Form factors Retail channels Online retailers E-liquids Hardware Heated tobacco Pricing Associations

Report B

Executive summary Introduction Vape store characteristics Geographical distribution Vape stores and population Vapers and regions Italy's major chains Attitudes towards vaping industry Industry future

