Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") subsidiary, which manages the Cubeler Lending Hub ("Cubeler") commercial lending platform in China, is adding a new module that will cater to the specific financing needs of some of China's supply-chain verticals.

The supply-chain module will bring together clients, suppliers, banks and other lenders who specialize in supply-chain financing to make it faster and easier for business clients to qualify for financing when purchasing products and services from their suppliers. Clients will first need to register through the module and give access to their businesses' financial data to be analyzed by Cubeler. Cubeler will then generate reports on the clients and qualify them for credit specifically to purchase products and services from registered suppliers. ASDS will receive a service fee, representing a percentage of the value of the transaction, from the program's participating lenders for each order financed. ASDS will also collect annual registration fees from the business clients and suppliers. The service fee rate and registration fee amounts to be collected by ASDS will be disclosed at a later date.

"The addition of this new module was always part of our product roadmap to ensure that we would be able to serve the financing needs of a wide variety of businesses and industries," commented Mr. Liang Qiu, CEO of Peak's Chinese operations. "It complements our financing offering and opens an entirely new revenue stream for ASDS in the form of the annual registration fees that will be collected. It will also eventually be linked to our Gold River product procurement platform creating further synergy between Cubeler and Gold River," concluded Mr. Qiu.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

For more information, please contact: CHF Capital Markets Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. Twitter: @PeakPositioning Cathy Hume, CEO Johnson Joseph, President and CEO Facebook: @peakpositioning 416-868-1079 ext.: 231 514-340-7775 ext.: 501 LinkedIn: Peak Positioning cathy@chfir.com investors@peakpositioning.com YouTube: Peak Positioning

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46598