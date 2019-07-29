Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) -or theannounces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 14, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in regards to the election of the directors is set out below.

Director Votes For Percentage For Trey Wasser 16,104,825 99.8% Ron K. Husband 16,116,825 99.8% Steve Kenwood 16,026,825 99.6% William Sherriff 16,004,825 99.5% Tom Wharton 16,026,825 99.6%

In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.

Description of Matter Votes For Percentage For To appoint Chartered Accountants 16,118,425 99.9% To approve the Company's Stock Option Plan 16,028,925 99.8%

Pursuant to Ely Gold's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,050,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.27 per common share, the closing price on Friday, July 26, 2019, and will expire on July 26, 2029.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 33 Deeded Royalties and 20 properties optioned to third parties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, fully permitted mines and development projects that are at or near producing mines. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to purchase existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's option properties are expected to produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale agreements. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate third-party royalty agreements, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.

