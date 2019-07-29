ITOCO INC: ITOCO Provides Shareholder Update and Comments on Recent Activity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / ITOCO INC. ("ITOCO" or the "Company) (OTC Pink: ITMC), announces that it has implemented an enhanced shareholder communications program to bring greater transparency into the Company's business plans and growth initiatives.

"ITOCO will communicate more effectively with shareholders on an ongoing basis in order to supply pertinent information," said Michael Paul, CEO of ITOCO. "As the industry is rapidly developing, we thought it prudent to communicate more regularly with our investor base," added Mr. Paul.

Accurate information about Itoco may be found at www.itoco.net, and through its corporate newsletter. Investors can sign up for the newsletter on the website.

As part of its approach, ITOCO may choose to engage third party brand awareness providers to increase brand visibility and to deliver relevant company information via email, websites or other digital resources through authorized publishers.

On July 26, 2019, the Company became aware of promotional activities from www.OTCexclusive.com that included commentary about Itoco.

Neither the Company nor its officers were involved in the creation or the distribution of the promotional content, nor did the Company have any editorial input or control over the content. While the statements made in the promotional materials are not materially false and/or misleading, they did not originate from the company in any way.

After inquiry of management, the directors, officers, any control persons or controlling shareholders (defined as owning 10% or more of the company's securities), Itoco has determined that none of the above parties have, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its security.

"ITOCO will continue to build its brand and execute its diversified business plan in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. We have been progressing steadily and according to plan," stated Michael Paul, CEO. "

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in processing, distributing, and producing medical cannabis in a compliant environmentally friendly manner.

The ITOCO management team has many years combined experience in business management and execution, raising capital and public company governance.

ITOCO INC. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO

Michael Paul

ir@itoco.net

+1 (905) 829-5000

SOURCE: ITOCO

