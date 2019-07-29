Foundry's Nuke is Now a Netflix Post Technology Alliance Product

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry , the leading developer of creative software for the Media and Entertainment and Digital Design industries, today announced that it has joined the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) with Nuke, its award-winning node-based compositor, as part of the "VFX" technology category.

The Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA) program helps companies who build and market products used in the production and delivery of Netflix Original productions.

This program is designed specifically for technology partners, including software and hardware developers of tools which are used in the post production and delivery of Netflix Original productions.

Products in this program are evaluated and tested to ensure they meet the Netflix technical and workflow requirements, and their manufacturers are committed to providing the highest level of innovation, support and customer service.

Nuke is the industry-leading tool for visual effects used by artists from all around the world, to create breathtaking visual effects sequences. Nuke has been integral in the making of every VFX Oscar-winning film, award-winning TV shows and commercials for more than a decade. Support for industry standard workflows using OpenEXR, ACES, and a robust Python API and C++ SDK make Nuke the tool of choice for VFX pipelines.

Jody Madden, CEO, Foundry comments: "We are delighted that Nuke received the Netflix Post Technology Alliance product designation. Our missions to deliver exceptional quality via innovative workflows are completely aligned. Partnering with the Netflix Post Technology Alliance ensures we can further the industry together by supporting all content creators, from the smallest teams to the largest studios, in delivering ambitious projects to the exacting standards of Netflix."

For more information on the Foundry's products in the Netflix Post Technology Alliance, visit: https://pta.netflixstudios.com/nuke

About Nuke

Nuke is an award-winning node-based compositing toolkit that give artists the power and flexibility to create with confidence. Flexible, efficient and feature packed, this toolset delivers film-grade results fast, which makes it the perfect choice for compositors, lighters and animators after a robust production-proven toolset for compositing, VFX editorial and review.

For more information visit https://www.foundry.com/products/nuke

About Foundry

Foundry develops creative software for the digital design, media and entertainment industries. With a 20-year heritage and a portfolio of award-winning products, Foundry advances the art and technology of visual experience in partnership with creative leaders around the globe.

Clients and partners include major feature film studios and post-production houses such as Pixar, ILM, MPC, Walt Disney Animation, Weta Digital, DNEG, and Framestore as well as automotive, footwear, apparel and technology companies such as Mercedes, New Balance, Adidas and Google. Foundry partners with these companies to solve complex visualization challenges to turn incredible ideas into reality.

The company's products are used to create breathtaking visual effects sequences on a wide range of feature films, video-on-demand, television and commercials. Foundry software was integral in the making of every VFX Oscar-winning film, award-winning TV shows and commercials for more than a decade.

Founded in 1996, Foundry is headquartered in London, with over 300 employees and a presence in the US, China, Japan, Australia and Europe. In 2019, the London Stock Exchange named Foundry one of the "1000 Companies to Inspire Britain." It regularly features in The Sunday Times' Tech Track as one of Britain's fastest-growing private technology companies.

For more information visit www.foundry.com

