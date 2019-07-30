sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,051 Euro		-0,004
-6,55 %
WKN: A2PLG4 ISIN: CA15643T3055 Ticker-Symbol: XJCB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,046
0,09
29.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD
CENTURION MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURION MINERALS LTD0,051-6,55 %
FN Beta