

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)



NovaBay is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the domestic eye care market.



Gained 34.31% to close Monday's (July 29) trading at $1.37.



News: The Company's net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, were $1.8 million compared to $1.49 million in the prior quarter. Avenova sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.6 million, a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2019.



'The increase in Avenova sales over the prior quarter is particularly impressive given the 67% reduction we made to our salesforce in March as part of a strategic shift to address the trend toward high-deductible health plans,' said Justin Hall, President and CEO.



The Company is slated to hold second quarter 2019 conference call on August 8, 2019.



2. Daxor Corporation (DXR)



Daxor manufactures and markets FDA-cleared BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, which is used in conjunction with a single-use diagnostic kit.



Gained 19.54% to close Monday's trading at $9.85.



News: No news



Recent event:



On June 18, 2019, Daxor entered into a new research initiative with a hospital in the Southeast using the Company's BVA-100 blood volume measurement test to help guide the management of surgical blood loss during orthopedic surgery.



3. Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)



Acasti is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG).



Gained 16.02% to close Monday's trading at $2.68.



News: No news



Clinical Trials and Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's lead product candidate CaPre for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia is under two phase III trials, dubbed TRILOGY 1 and TRILOGY 2. The topline results for the primary endpoint of lowering triglycerides for TRILOGY 1 are expected in December 2019 and for TRILOGY 2 in January 2020.



4. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)



Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a medical dermatology company.



The Company's lead product candidate is VP-102, a proprietary topical drug-device combination therapy containing a novel topical solution of 0.7% cantharidin, for the treatment of molluscum and verruca vulgaris (common warts).



Gained 13.38% to close Monday's trading at $12.37.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Submit NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in the second half of 2019. -- A phase II trial of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts is underway, with topline results anticipated during the second half of 2020.



In June of this year, the Company reported positive topline results from its COVE-1 Phase 2 open-label clinical study of VP-102 for the treatment of verruca vulgaris, or common warts.



5. Mylan N.V. (MYL)



Gained 12.57% to close Monday's trading at $20.78.



News: Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, are set to combine in an all-stock deal to create a new global pharmaceutical company. The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2020, and the new company will be renamed and rebranded at the close.



Upjohn is Pfizer's off-patent branded and generic established medicines business. Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the combined new company, and Mylan shareholders would own 43%. The new company is expected to have pro forma 2020 revenues of $19 to $20 billion.



6. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)



Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Anticalin-based drugs in the United States.



Gained 12.21% to close Monday's trading at $5.33.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company is slated to report financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and provide a corporate update on Thursday, August 1. -- A phase I multiple ascending dose study of PRS-060 in asthma is underway, with data slated to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. -- Comprehensive data from a phase I dose-escalation study of PRS-343 in HER2-positive solid tumors are expected to be reported later this year. -- An IND application for PRS-344, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific drug candidate being co-developed with Servier, is anticipated to be filed by year-end.



