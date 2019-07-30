Newomij Streamlines Mixed Real Estate Portfolio on Yardi

Netherlands real estate organisation now manages residential and commercial properties with fully-connected, cloud-based software solution

AMSTERDAM, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newomij selected Yardi as its technology partner to optimise management of its residential, office and retail properties. The company portfolio, with over 3,600 residential units and 125K square metres of commercial real estate and 17 retail properties, is now live on the Yardi Voyager platform.

"The success of this implementation means that we've streamlined property management, IM consolidations, maintenance, legal and document management," said Robert-Jan van Hamersveld, Chief Financial Officer for Newomij. "We are reaping the benefits of managing our business from a single-source-of-truth and improving the way we utilise our real estate data to deliver enhanced, more transparent reporting across our whole business."

The second phase of Newomij Yardi implementation will include RENTCafé, for residential marketing and leasing services; COMMERCIALCafé, a self-service portal and app for commercial tenants; as well as Voyager modules to handle job costing, budgeting and forecasting and business data analysis.

"We are very excited to have completed the first phase of Voyager deployment at Newomij, one of the Netherlands' largest private real estate companies," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We look forward to implementing additional solutions that further enhance the experience for both commercial and residential stakeholders."

About Newomij

Newomij was founded 60 years ago and owns and operates a mixed portfolio of residential, offices and retail. The residential portfolio consists of over 3,600 units in the Netherlands, partly regulated. Newomij owns another 400 residential units in Germany. For more information, visit newomij.nl.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.com/NL.

