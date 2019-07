Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half year 2019 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its second quarter and half year 2019 results on 14 August in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 07:00 CEST

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 08:30 CEST

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English

The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.



For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com