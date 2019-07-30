PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 30-Jul-2019 / 08:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on July 26, 2019. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: Electing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: To elect Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev as Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Item 2: Electing the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: To elect Nikolay Dmitriyevich Rogalev as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. Item 3: Forming the Committees under the Company's Board of Directors. 3.1. Forming the Audit Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. Resolution adopted: 1. To elect the following persons to the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro: 1 Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chairman of the Management Board of NP Market Council Association. Bystrov 2 Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 3 Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, President of Altera Capital LLC. Pivovarov 2. To take into consideration information regarding whether all members of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro have experience and knowledge in the field of preparation, analysis, assessment, and audit of accounting (financial) statements. 3. To elect Maksim Sergeevich Bystrov as the Chairman of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 3.2. Forming the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. Resolution adopted: 1. To elect the following persons to the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro: 1. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, President of Altera Capital LLC. Pivovarov 2. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 3. Aleksey Olegovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chekunkov General Director of Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund JSC. 2. To elect Vyacheslav Viktorovich Pivovarov as Chairman of the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 3.3. Forming the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: 1. To determine the size of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors: 12 persons. 2. To elect the following persons to the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company: 1. Pavel Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, General Director of Polyus PJSC. Grachev 2. Lev Vladimirovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Management Company Intergeo LLC. Kuznetsov 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, President of Altera Capital LLC. Pivovarov 4. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Chancellor of National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute. Rogalev 5. Dmitriy Gennadyevich Director of the Department for Competition, Energy Efficiency and Environment of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia. Denisov 6. Igor Anatolyevich Head of the Secretariat of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yu. Zadvornov P. Trutnev. 7. Andrey Valentinovich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Kazachenkov 8. Boris Arkadyevich Deputy Head of the Competitive Pricing Department at NP Market Council Association. Livshits 9. Vasiliy Vladislavovich Director of the Energy Department of Rosneft. Nikonov 10. Yevgeniy Aleksandrovich Deputy General Director for Strategic Development of Rosseti PJSC. Olkhovich 11. George Ilyich Member of the Management Board, First Deputy General Director of RusHydro. Rizhinashvili 12. Pavel Nikolayevich Director of the Department of Electric Power Development of the Ministry of Energy of Russia. Snikkars 3. To elect Igor Anatolyevich Zadvornov as Chairman of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro. 4. To ensure that the Company concludes confidentiality agreements with the members of the Strategy Committee under the Board of Directors who are not classified as Company insiders under the legislation of the Russian Federation, as per the form established in the Company's internal documents. 3.4. Forming the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company. Resolution adopted: 1. To determine the size of the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors: 13 persons. 2. To elect the following persons to the Investment Committee under the Board of Directors of RusHydro: 1. Maksim Sergeyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Bystrov Chairman of the Management Board of NP Market Council Association. 2. Lev Vladimirovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Management Kuznetsov Company Intergeo LLC. 3. Vyacheslav Viktorovich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Pivovarov President of Altera Capital LLC. 4. Nikolay Dmitriyevich Member of the Board of Directors of RusHydro, Rogalev Chancellor of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute. 5. Mikhail Aleksandrovich Acting Deputy General Director for Capital Construction at Rosseti PJSC. Bychko 6. Sergey Igorevich Vice President for Governmental Affairs at Management Company Polyus LLC. Zhuravlyov 7. Aleksandr Vladimirovich Member of the Management Ilyenko Board, Director for Unified Energy System Management at SO UES JSC.

