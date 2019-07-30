Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - Benchmark is pleased to report successful drilling progress from the initial 6 drill holes at the Lawyers Trend (Cliff Creek Zone). Drilling has intersected multi-metre mineralized intercepts in the initial phase of the 2019 program. Five of the holes have returned 2-3 discrete mineralized intercepts within the same hole ranging from 1 to 46 metres in length. The mineralization at Cliff Creek is typified by intense quartz flooding and veining with associated pyrite and sulphosalts within intermediate volcanic rocks of the highly-prospective Stikine Terrane. Drilling has totaled 1,391.73 metres to date. The next series of holes is scheduled for the sub-parallel AGB zone, targeting extensions and off sets from the high-grade historic mine area. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The Benchmark geological team has hit targets on 100% of the drill holes. This includes intervals of intense alteration, multiphase veining with mineralization intersected in all drill holes. All drilling is focused on expanding zones and the discovery of new zones through step-out and deeper as much as 50 metres below known zones."

The 2019 exploration program is focussing on expansion of current mineral resources and exploration targets. Drilling will soon commence at the AGB zone, where Benchmark previously reported historical high-grade drilling intersections of 108.36 g/t gold and 911.2 g/t silver over 7 metres core length (DDH81AS43) and 6.96 g/t gold and 254.70 g/t silver over 57.9 metres core length (DDH82AS16).

To date, the company has collected 141 rock grab samples, 160 trench samples, and 1491 soil samples from across the Property whilst conducting extensive mapping and structural interpretation of key areas. Outcrops of sulphide-bearing quartz veins have been identified within the Black Lake intrusive rocks within the recently staked southern claims. Early indications from XRF analysis has provided anomalous silver values. The Black Lake intrusive rocks are located approximately 8 kilometres southeast of the main Lawyers Trend. This mineralization can be traced for over 500 metres in outcrop and felsenmeer. These samples have been prepped and transported for assay.





Figure #1 - 2019 drilling at the Cliff Creek Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure #1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/46562_c5ca671b147b780c_001full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

