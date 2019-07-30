FIRSTGROUP PLC - Directorate Change

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE AND COMMITTEE CHANGES

FirstGroup plc ('FirstGroup' or the 'Group'), a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America, today announces that after more than seven years Jim Winestock has decided to retire from the Board with effect from 30 September 2019. Following Jim's retirement, Martha Poulter will succeed him as Chair of the Board Safety Committee and Warwick Brady will be appointed to the Nomination Committee.

Commenting on the changes, FirstGroup Interim Chairman David Robbie said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jim and acknowledge his contribution and service to the Board, in particular, his chairing of the Board Safety Committee. I am also pleased that Martha has accepted the role as Chair of the Board Safety Committee and I welcome Warwick to the Nomination Committee."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Alison Lea, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.1 billion in revenue and around 100,000

employees, we transported 2.2 billion passengers last year. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation - we get our customers where they

want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier.

We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities.

Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of home-to-school student transportation with a fleet of

42,500 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the

only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coaches. In the UK, First Bus is one of Britain's largest bus companies with 1.6 million passengers a day, and

First Rail is one of the country's largest and most experienced rail operators, carrying 345 million passengers last year.

Visit our website atwww.firstgroupplc.comand follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.