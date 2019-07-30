The global anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in organized retailing to generate more sales volume and revenue. Organized retail is considered to be the most effective mode of distribution, as it allows consumers to touch and feel the products before purchasing. Organized retail stores are expected to expand on a large scale, which will provide a more extensive reach and visibility to premium personal care products, such as anti-acne cosmetics, during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for organic and natural products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anti-acne cosmetics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market: Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Products

Some of the ingredients present in anti-acne cosmetics can have negative effects on the skin. Hence, customers prefer organic products, as they do not contain any synthetic chemicals and are perceived not to have any side effects. Thus, the demand for organic and natural products is increasing, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for organic and natural products, other factors such as new product launches, innovation, and technology enhancement, along with the growing preference for online shopping will have a significant impact on the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-acne cosmetics market worth by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the anti-acne cosmetics market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. The anti-acne cosmetics market analysis report identifies factors such as the growing number of personal care-conscious consumers, and the growing preference for online shopping to account for the market dominance of Europe during the forecast period.

