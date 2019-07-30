Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $27.4bn Building Thermal Insulation Market

Building Thermal Insulation Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Material (Wool (Glass Wool, Stone/Rock Wall), Plastic Foam (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane Foam (PUR & PU), Others), Others), by Application (Roof (Pitched, Flat), Wall, (Internal, External, Cavity), Floor), by End-User (Residential and Commercial) PLUS Regional and Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles of Leading Companies

With an incredible amount of attention devoted to building thermal insulation market, deriving market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality - not media headlines.

With global, national/regional, and submarket estimates for building thermal insulation market, this report covers key aspects of this market. In addition, the report profiles the leading companies in the market, and drivers and restraints analysis of the market.

Featured content

• Global Building Thermal Insulation market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression

• Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts by Material from 2019-2029

• Wool Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Glass Wool Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Stone Wool Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Plastic Foams Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- EPS Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- XPS Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- PUR Foams Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Other (Plastic Forms) Applications Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Materials Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts by End-User from 2019-2029

- Residential Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Commercial Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts by Application 2019-2029

• Wall Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- External Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Internal Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Cavity Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Roof Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Flat Roof Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

- Pitch Roof Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Floor Insulation Submarket Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts from 2019-2029

- North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Western Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Central and Eastern Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Middle East & Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- South America Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Leading National Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecasts from 2019-2029

- US Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- UK Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- France Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Spain Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Italy Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Poland Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Russia Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- India Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- China Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- South Korea Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Philippines Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Indonesia Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Malaysia Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Vietnam Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Argentina Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- MEA Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

- South Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Profiles of the leading 14 Building Thermal Insulation Companies

- Arkema SA

- BASF SE

- Clariant AG

- Covestro AG

- DowDuPont, Inc.

- Eastman Chemical Co.

- Evonik Industries AG

- Fletcher Building Ltd.

- GAF Industries Inc.

- Johns Manville Corp.

- Kingspan Group PLC

- Knauf Insulation

- Masco Corp.

- Owens Corning Corporation

Companies covered in the report include:

Andersen Corporation

Arkema SA

Arrow Fastener

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

BASF SE

Bigbloc Construction Ltd.

Boise Cascade Co.

Bremhove NV

CertainTeed Corporation

Clariant AG

coBuilder

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Component Hardware Group Inc.

Construction Products Association

Covestro AG

CSR Ltd.

Deceuninck NV

Defence Construction (1951) Limited

Distribution International Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Ecofys

Eidai Co., Ltd.

Ergon Capital Partners II NV

Etex Sa

Everest Industries Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Firestone Building Products Company Llc

Fletcher Building Ltd.

GAF Industries Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Gesellschaft fur UmfassendeAnalysen GmbH (GUA)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc.

Green Energy Group Ltd.

Guardian insulation

Haier

Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hebel Haus Gmbh

HIL Ltd.

Huurre Iberica S.A.

Hyundai Development Co.

Implenia AG

Industrial Insulation Group, LLC

Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Johns Manville Corp.

Kaycan Ltée

KCC Corp.

Kichler Lighting

Kingspan Group Plc

Kingspan tarec industrial Insulation, Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Lakehouse Ltd.

LG Hausys, Ltd.

Masco Corp.

Mcconnell Dowell Corporation Limited

NBCC (India) Ltd.

Oldcastle Architectural Inc.

Omega Flex, Inc.

Owens Corning Corporation

Pactiv

Paroc Group

Peninsula Publishing

Pittsburgh Corning

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

Poliuretanos S.A.

Rectial

Rockwool International

Saudi Binladin Group Limited.

Setra Group AB

Siemens

Sika AG

Skamol A/S

SoCalGas

Southern California Edison

Stormking Plastics Limited

Synthesia Espanola S.A.

Synthesia Group

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.

Teraplast SA

The Dow Chemical

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG

Unifrax I LLC

va-Q-tec AG

Vicwest inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

XL Brands

Ykk Corporation



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report

European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)

European manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene (EUMEPS)

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The Russian centre of Energy Efficiency

University of Michigan

US Department of Energy Studies

