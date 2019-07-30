Kaufman & Borad SA Kaufman & Borad SA: Notice of availability of 2019 interim financial report 30-Jul-2019 / 10:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT PARIS, July 30th, 2019 - Kaufman & Broad announces the availability of its Interim Financial Report at May 31, 2019. Click here to access the 2019 Interim Financial Report. [1] This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr · Next periodical reporting date: · September 30, 201 9: Results for the 3rd quarter of 2019 (after the market close) Contacts Chief Financial Officer Media relations: Bruno Coche +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Hopscotch Capital: Valérie Sicard +33 (1) 70 94 65 77/ k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [3]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscript ion offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Notice of availability of 2019 interim financial report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QRBCDPKSNE [4] 848673 30-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=17cbec54150578e1cf820499b8220c98&application_id=848673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed80b2c1b904364f9fbd568bcbe0473b&application_id=848673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=848673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84ae72dfc1beaecd7c2472a63d545c67&application_id=848673&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

