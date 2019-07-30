PAO Group, Inc.: PAOG Hosts Meet-and-Greet Booth at HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup in Detroit, MI, August 17-18. Launch of HIGH END Products Brand and CBD Only Cannophen

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) ("PAO Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a "Meet-and-Greet" vendors booth at the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Cannabis Cup will be held at the Russell Industrial Center on August 17-18, 2019. PAOG will launch its premium HIGH END Products cannabis brand and debut a newly produced CBD-only variant of its flagship product Cannophen during the event. The Company wishes to extend a warm invitation to shareholders and customers to come and meet the PAOG team at the Detroit Cannabis Cup.

"We are thrilled to participate in such an apex event for the cannabis industry," said Karl Riedel, CEO of PAOG. "I executed our contract with HIGH TIMES and we are now an official vendor with a booth to debut our new products, as well as submitting four entries in the Detroit Cannabis Cup competition! The Cannabis Cup gives PAOG broad exposure before our core customer base, recognition before industry luminaries, and connection to vital distribution channels. We are seizing this golden opportunity to officially launch our scientifically formulated HIGH END Products brand. We are debuting our C-CUP 510 Vape Cartridges, which feature cutting-edge vapor technology, including a unique ceramic dual-heating element reservoir "cup" to deliver maximum flavor and vapor. Our precision distillation processes ensure that customers receive the highest potency, consistency, and quality in all of our THC and CBD products. The proof is in their performance. Results from initial consumer tests have been extremely positive and we are confident our new products can compete toe-to-toe with anything offered in the cannabis sector. We are very proud to be entering four of our premium mainstay products into the Detroit Cannabis Cup competition:

HIGH END Products C-CUP 510 Vape Cartridges - Premium THC Distillate - "Pink Mimosa" (Straw-Nana X Mimosa)

HIGH END Products Full-Spectrum CBD Distillate

Cannophen THC/CBD Premium Blend Capsules

Cannophen Broad-Spectrum CBD Capsules

Of special note is PAOG's Cannophen Broad-Spectrum CBD (now available in capsules, and coming soon in vape cartridges). The Cannophen CBD-only variant just completed a pilot production run and the Detroit Cup will be the maiden debut for industry insiders and consumers alike. This is a new variant of the THC/CBD Cannophen capsules the Company launched in June of this year, but as a CBD-only product, it creates wider distribution opportunities for PAOG. The new Cannophen Borad-Spectrum CBD products can be distributed internationally, via online channels, and as a product targeting a health and wellness market that overlaps and reaches beyond THC product customers. Cannophen Broad-Spectrum CBD Capsules feature 25mg of CBD distillate engineered to be rapidly bioactivated by the body's metabolism via an alternate rapid delivery system. Our CBD distillate is sourced from high-CBD industrial hemp that is precisely cared for, without any pesticides. Refined using state of the art molecular distillation technology, this is our most potent CBD distillate, containing 80%+ CBD while retaining terpenes and other beneficial cannabinoids, without the chlorophyll and other heavier components that affect color and flavor. CBD is a non-psychoactive derivative of hemp. Mounting research points to a myriad of health benefits offered by CBD, including relief from anxiety, inflammation, and addictions. The global CBD market has been expanding at an unprecedented rate, and is expected to grow to over $20 billion by 2022.

"It's particularly thrilling to take part in this record-breaking event right here in our backyard of the Midwest," continued Mr. Riedel. "The sold-out attendance of the last Cup demonstrates that demand in this region is greater than ever and shows no sign of slowing down. We are pleased to extend an invitation to all those who have followed the Company over the years: come out to the Detroit Cannabis Cup and get to know the PAOG team! We want to get your feedback, hear your thoughts and concerns, answer your questions and listen to your ideas for new products in the future. Your input is invaluable to us. We see this as an opportunity to give back to our loyal base. Our booth will feature a 'Roaring Twenties' theme. We've hired models to dress as 1920's 'Flappers' and plan to have a vintage Ford Model A automobile on display.This is likely to be the largest industry event in our region this year by far, and we want to make this time with our base a truly memorable experience. It's an opportunity for tens of thousands of our core demographic to become familiar with our HIGH END Products brand and Cannophen products, and to take their great first impressions viral amongst their respective networks. We are pulling out all the stops to make the most of that opportunity! Come out and try our HIGH END Products line - we are confident you will love it."

Leading industry experts recognize the HIGH TIMES Cannabis Cup as the premier cannabis trade show worldwide. The Company attended the previous Cannabis Cup in Clio, Michigan on June 8-9 of this year. The event sold out both days, drew a record estimated 50,000 attendees and featured over 260 vendors. It is due to this unprecedented demand that HIGH TIMES scheduled a second Cannabis Cup in Michigan this year. The Detroit Cup will feature a higher capacity venue, a larger lineup of musical headliners including Wu-Tang Clan, 2 Chainz, and Warren G, and is expected to attract more vendors than the Clio, MI event. The Detroit Cannabis Cup is expected to sell out so attendees are encouraged to get their tickets early.

ABOUT PAOG: PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) is a publicly traded holdings company in America dedicated to alternative patient care treatments, including the proper use of medical cannabis. Through its subsidiaries and investment holdings, the company focuses on the growing, processing, and transportation of premium medical cannabis products for the treatment of chronic and terminal patients. PAO Group's holdings include RSB Management, Inc. - a team of highly experienced business management professionals focused on expanding the medical cannabis market in Michigan and other medically legal States in the USA. RSB manages a Michigan-based limited-liability corporation, High End Products LLC, which is currently in the process of applying for medical marihuana facility licensing in the state of Michigan through the Department of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs (LARA). "Our mission is to combat the opioid epidemic in America through the responsible use of medical cannabis." The company is headquartered in Sandusky, OH, with offices in Detroit, MI and Miami, FL.

Visit our website at: www.PAO.Group | Contact Us: info@pao.group or 1-888-2-PAOGROUP (1-888-272-6472).

"Like" and "Share" PAO Group on Facebook/paogroupinc and Follow us on Twitter @paogroup

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:

info@pao.group

1-888-2-PAOGROUP (1-888-272-6472)

SOURCE: PAO Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553651/PAOG-Hosts-Meet-and-Greet-Booth-at-HIGH-TIMES-Cannabis-Cup-in-Detroit-MI-August-17-18-Launch-of-HIGH-END-Products-Brand-and-CBD-Only-CannophenTM