Newline Group (Newline) today announced that it is expanding its global footprint by joining Lloyd's representative office in Mexico City, to serve clients in Latin America and the Caribbean. Operating within Lloyd's in Mexico, Newline's Latin America Division will begin underwriting liability and financial lines coverage effective immediately.

Carl Overy, CEO of Newline Group stated, "With Newline's long history of underwriting facultative reinsurance in Latin America, establishing a local presence in Mexico City demonstrates our commitment to be closer to our distribution partners and clients. We are excited to work with Lloyd's in Mexico and are eager to elevate our profile in this region."

"I'm delighted to be expanding Lloyd's presence in Mexico," said Daniel Revilla, Regional Head, Latin America at Lloyd's. "We see great opportunity to grow the insured world in Latin America and provide our partners across the region with Lloyd's specialized underwriting expertise."

Newline's Latin America team reports to Stephen Gordon, Chief Underwriting Officer of Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. From its headquarters in London, offices in Cologne, Leeds, Malaysia, Melbourne, Singapore and Toronto, and presence at Lloyd's China in Shanghai, Newline underwrites international casualty and cargo business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com.

