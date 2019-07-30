InflueNex, a New Social Media Marketing Platform, is Released With Several Powerful Features

An easy-to-use yet powerful and reliable influencer marketing platform to connect brands and influencers with a perfect match.

InflueNex, an influencer marketing platform, was recently released with several powerful features, including searching, managing, analyzing and contacting influencers. People can use InflueNex for their social media influencer marketing with these easy features. The platform is developed by Wondershare Co., LTD, a dedicated solution provider that offers helpful solutions to people.

??What is InflueNex?

InflueNex is an easy-to-use yet powerful and reliable influencer marketing platform that helps users to find, manage, analyze and contact users. It primarily focuses on YouTube, which contains a community of about 1 million YouTube influencers on the platform. Moreover, each influencer has his/her category so that the users can find the right influencers for collaboration easily. With all the helpful features provided by InflueNex, it's very easy for business holders and marketers to promote their business with social media influencers.

Key Features of InflueNex

Search for YouTube influencers with ease

The searching feature on InflueNex is helpful for the users to target influencers with ease. InflueNex also provides advanced filters to help users find influencers in a specific field. All search result details about influencers will be displayed on a dashboard.

Comprehensive Influencer Analysis

Analyzing influencers is also valid on InflueNex. It helps users to analyze the influencer with visualized charts. The main analysis component tools include engagement, YouTube growth tendency, channel performance, YouTube subscriber tendency, YouTube posts, and more.

Contact Influencers with efficiency

The ability to send collaboration emails is also available on InflueNex. Users can create their group and send an email to them in one click. Besides sending emails, InflueNex also offers email templates for users to create collaboration emails easily.

Easily Manage Influencers???

?InflueNex also has management features that helps users to add their influencers to favorites, compare influencers' statistics, and more.

With InflueNex's social media marketing platform, users can make their influencer marketing easier than ever.

About Wondershare

?Wondershare (300624.SZ), an A-share listed Chinese intelligent technology company, produces consumer software/hardware and Internet of Things services for living and working application scenarios, making simple and innovative technologies accessible everywhere.

For many years, Wondershare has maintained a remarkable compound growth rate. With a philosophy of building an ecosystem through open collaboration, Wondershare integrates resources through self-owned brands and self-established channels to offer global clients efficient and innovative products and services.

