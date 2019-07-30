Second Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.53, Up 10 Percent Over the Second Quarter of 2018, Excluding Acquisition and Divestiture Costs
Record Segment Margin in Second Quarter of 17.9 Percent
Operating Cash Flow in Second Quarter of $880 Million, A Record for a Second Quarter
Full-Year 2019 Earnings Guidance at Midpoint of Range Affirmed
Operating Cash Flow for 2019 Now Expected to be Between $3.3 Billion and $3.5 Billion, $200 Million Above Prior Guidance
Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $1.50 for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude charges of $0.03 per share for acquisition and divestiture transaction and integration costs, were $1.53. This represents an increase of 10 percent over the second quarter of 2018.
Sales in the second quarter of 2019 were $5.5 billion, up 1 percent over the second quarter of 2018. The sales increase consisted of 2½ percent growth in organic sales, partially offset by 1½ percent negative currency translation.
Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We had a solid second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share at the high end of our guidance range. Organic growth came in at 2½ percent, reflecting a moderation of global growth, particularly in Europe and China. Our segment margins in the second quarter were 17.9 percent, an all-time quarterly record and above the high end of our guidance. This represents a 90 basis point improvement over the second quarter of 2018. We had all-time record margins in three segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, and Aerospace.
"Operating cash flow in the second quarter was $880 million, a record for a second quarter. For the first half, operating cash flow was $1.43 billion, a first half record. We now expect full year 2019 operating cash flow to be between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, $200 million above our prior guidance," said Arnold. "We continued to return substantial cash to our shareholders in the quarter, repurchasing $260 million of our shares, bringing our first half repurchases to a total of $410 million.
"For full year 2019, we are maintaining our prior guidance at the midpoint. We are, however, narrowing our guidance range by $0.05 at the top and the bottom of the range. As a result, we now expect 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.77 and $5.97, representing at the midpoint a 9 percent increase over 2018, excluding the 2018 arbitration decision," said Arnold. "For the third quarter of 2019, we anticipate adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.50 and $1.60, an 8 percent increase at the midpoint over the third quarter of 2018, excluding the 2018 arbitration decision."
Business Segment Results
Sales for the Electrical Products segment were $1.8 billion, up 2 percent over the second quarter of 2018. Organic sales were up 4 percent, partially offset by negative currency translation of 2 percent. Operating profits were $361 million. Excluding $1 million of transaction costs related to the spin-off of the Lighting business, adjusted operating profits were an all-time record of $362 million, up 8 percent over the second quarter of 2018.
"Operating margins in the second quarter were 19.5 percent. Excluding costs related to the spin-off of the Lighting business, adjusted operating margins were 19.6 percent, up 110 basis points over 2018 and an all-time quarterly record," said Arnold. "Orders in the second quarter were up 1 percent over the second quarter of 2018, driven by continued growth in residential and commercial construction markets in the Americas, partially offset by softness in industrial markets."
Sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment were $1.6 billion, up 5 percent over the second quarter of 2018. Organic sales were up 5 percent, and the acquisition of Ulusoy added 1 percent to sales, partially offset by negative currency translation of 1 percent. Operating profits were $275 million. Excluding transaction and acquisition integration costs of $1 million related to Ulusoy, adjusted operating profits were an all-time record of $276 million, up 22 percent over the second quarter of 2018.
"Operating margins were 17.4 percent, an improvement of 240 basis points over 2018 and an all-time quarterly record," said Arnold. "The twelve-month rolling average of our orders in the second quarter was up 3 percent, with growth across all regions. Excluding hyperscale data center orders, which are sometimes lumpy due to customers placing orders for multiple years in a single quarter, the twelve-month rolling average of our orders in the second quarter was up 8 percent."
Hydraulics segment sales were $698 million, down 3 percent from the second quarter of 2018. Organic sales were flat, with negative currency translation of 3 percent. Operating profits in the second quarter were $80 million, down 21 percent from the second quarter of 2018.
"Orders in the second quarter decreased 8 percent from the second quarter of 2018, driven by continued weakness in the global mobile equipment market," said Arnold.
Aerospace segment sales were $517 million, a quarterly record and up 12 percent over the second quarter of 2018. Organic sales were up 13 percent, while negative currency translation was 1 percent. Operating profits in the second quarter were an all-time record $127 million, up 41 percent over the second quarter of 2018.
"Operating margins in the quarter were 24.6 percent, 520 basis points over 2018 and an all-time quarterly record," said Arnold. "The twelve-month rolling average of our orders in the second quarter was up 15 percent. We saw particular strength in orders for commercial transports, military fighters, and the commercial aftermarket.
"We were pleased to sign in July a commitment to acquire Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies," said Arnold. "Souriau-Sunbank is a leader in aerospace connectors and provides us with the capability to more effectively serve the growth of electrical systems on aircraft. Additionally, we believe we have significant opportunities to expand distribution of Souriau-Sunbank's products through our large electrical wholesaler network."
The Vehicle segment posted sales of $803 million, down 11 percent from the second quarter of 2018. Organic sales were down 9 percent and currency translation was negative 2 percent. Operating profits in the second quarter were $136 million, down 18 percent from the second quarter of 2018.
"Our revenue in Vehicle declined due to global weakness in light vehicle markets, as well as revenues that transferred over to the Eaton Cummins joint venture," said Arnold. "The joint venture's revenues in the second quarter grew 11 percent over the second quarter of 2018."
eMobility segment sales were $84 million, up 1 percent over the second quarter of 2018. Organic sales were up 2 percent, partially offset by negative currency translation of 1 percent. Operating profits in the second quarter were $7 million, down 50 percent from the second quarter of 2018 due to increased investment in research and development.
"Operating margins in the quarter were 8.3 percent," said Arnold. "We continued to win new business, including another major high-voltage inverter win for a new plug-in hybrid platform. The estimated mature year revenue from this platform is expected to be about $160 million. Our total estimated mature year revenue from all the wins in eMobility since the segment was formed at the start of 2018 is $390 million."
Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning third quarter and full-year 2019 earnings per share, mature-year inverter revenue from a new platform, mature-year revenue from eMobility wins since the start of 2018, and the Souriau-Sunbank transaction. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties completing or integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Financial Results
EATON CORPORATION plc
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three months ended
Six months ended
(In millions except for per share data)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
5,533
5,487
10,838
10,738
Cost of products sold
3,697
3,671
7,270
7,244
Selling and administrative expense
907
901
1,824
1,790
Research and development expense
151
145
307
301
Interest expense net
63
68
129
138
Other (income) expense net
(23
8
(33
6
Income before income taxes
738
694
1,341
1,259
Income tax expense
102
83
183
161
Net income
636
611
1,158
1,098
Less net income for noncontrolling interests
(1
Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
636
610
1,158
1,098
Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
Diluted
1.50
1.39
2.73
2.50
Basic
1.51
1.40
2.74
2.51
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding
Diluted
423.1
437.3
424.5
439.5
Basic
421.6
435.2
422.8
437.0
Cash dividends declared per ordinary share
0.71
0.66
1.42
1.32
Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings
Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
636
610
1,158
1,098
Excluding acquisition integration and divestiture charges (after-tax)
14
25
Adjusted earnings
650
610
1,183
1,098
Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted
1.50
1.39
2.73
2.50
Excluding per share impact of acquisition integration and divestiture charges (after-tax)
0.03
0.06
Adjusted earnings per ordinary share
1.53
1.39
2.79
2.50
See accompanying notes.
EATON CORPORATION plc
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
Three months ended
Six months ended
(In millions)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
Electrical Products
1,849
1,806
3,609
3,538
Electrical Systems and Services
1,582
1,513
3,046
2,894
Hydraulics
698
723
1,384
1,433
Aerospace
517
463
1,019
921
Vehicle
803
899
1,613
1,792
eMobility
84
83
167
160
Total net sales
5,533
5,487
10,838
10,738
Segment operating profit
Electrical Products
361
334
692
641
Electrical Systems and Services
275
227
467
394
Hydraulics
80
101
160
191
Aerospace
127
90
243
179
Vehicle
136
166
258
298
eMobility
7
14
12
25
Total segment operating profit
986
932
1,832
1,728
Corporate
Amortization of intangible assets
(94
(96
(187
(194
Interest expense net
(63
(68
(129
(138
Pension and other postretirement benefits expense
(2
1
(2
(1
Other corporate expense net
(89
(75
(173
(136
Income before income taxes
738
694
1,341
1,259
Income tax expense
102
83
183
161
Net income
636
611
1,158
1,098
Less net income for noncontrolling interests
(1
Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
636
610
1,158
1,098
See accompanying notes.
EATON CORPORATION plc
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
(In millions)
Assets
Current assets
Cash
412
283
Short-term investments
385
157
Accounts receivable net
3,944
3,858
Inventory
2,853
2,785
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
532
507
Total current assets
8,126
7,590
Property, plant and equipment net
3,510
3,467
Other noncurrent assets
Goodwill
13,463
13,328
Other intangible assets
4,766
4,846
Operating lease assets
419
Deferred income taxes
303
293
Other assets
1,657
1,568
Total assets
32,244
31,092
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
2
414
Current portion of long-term debt
5
339
Accounts payable
2,268
2,130
Accrued compensation
357
457
Other current liabilities
1,818
1,814
Total current liabilities
4,450
5,154
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt
8,079
6,768
Pension liabilities
1,266
1,304
Other postretirement benefits liabilities
324
321
Operating lease liabilities
311
Deferred income taxes
389
349
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,064
1,054
Total noncurrent liabilities
11,433
9,796
Shareholders' equity
Eaton shareholders' equity
16,306
16,107
Noncontrolling interests
55
35
Total equity
16,361
16,142
Total liabilities and equity
32,244
31,092
See accompanying notes.
EATON CORPORATION plc
NOTES TO THE SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE
Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution).
Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and operating profit before acquisition integration and divestiture charges for each business segment as well as corporate, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.
Net income per ordinary share of $4.91 for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $5.39 excluding the $0.48 per share expense from an arbitration decision related to the legacy Cooper Industries business acquired in 2012. Net income per ordinary share of $0.95 for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.43 excluding $0.48 per share impact from the expense related to the arbitration decision.
Note 2. ACQUISITION INTEGRATION AND DIVESTITURE CHARGES
Eaton incurs integration charges related to acquired businesses, and transaction and other charges to divest businesses. A summary of these charges follows:
Acquisition
Operating profit
Operating profit excluding
Three months ended June 30, 2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Business segment
Electrical Products
1
361
334
362
334
Electrical Systems and Services
1
275
227
276
227
Hydraulics
80
101
80
101
Aerospace
127
90
127
90
Vehicle
136
166
136
166
eMobility
7
14
7
14
Total business segments
2
986
932
988
932
Corporate
12
Total acquisition integration and divestiture charges before income taxes
14
Income taxes
Total after income taxes
14
Per ordinary share diluted
0.03
*Operating profit excluding acquisition integration and divestiture charges is used to calculate segment operating margin where that term is used in this release.
Acquisition
Operating profit
Operating profit excluding
Six months ended June 30, 2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Business segment
Electrical Products
2
692
641
694
641
Electrical Systems and Services
1
467
394
468
394
Hydraulics
160
191
160
191
Aerospace
243
179
243
179
Vehicle
258
298
258
298
eMobility
12
25
12
25
Total business segments
3
1,832
1,728
1,835
1,728
Corporate
23
Total acquisition integration and divestiture charges before income taxes
26
Income taxes
1
Total after income taxes
25
Per ordinary share diluted
0.06
*Operating profit excluding acquisition integration and divestiture charges is used to calculate segment operating margin where that term is used in this release.
Business segment charges in 2019 related to the planned spin-off of the Lighting business and the acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik, and were included in Selling and administrative expense. In Business Segment Information, the charges reduced Operating profit of the related business segment.
Corporate charges in 2019 related primarily to the planned spin-off of the Lighting business and were included in Selling and administrative expense. In Business Segment Information, the charges were included in Other corporate expense net.
