Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.06p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---