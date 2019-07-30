Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on competitive landscape analysis for a manufacturing company. This article highlights how Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis engagement helped a Europe-based manufacturing company to evaluate the competitive landscape and devise effective strategies to accelerate process agility and efficiency. Also, the article explains in detail the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce their operating cost by 33%.

The increasing need to embrace automation, lack of skilled labor, and rising need to adopt sustainable operational process are increasing challenges for companies operating in the manufacturing industry. In addition, with the rising market competition and entry of new players in the market, manufacturing companies are under the pressure to constantly monitor their competitors' strategies and address the rising challenges.

By taking into account the complexity of the European manufacturing market, our team at Infiniti Research has published a success story that will help you better understand the challenges in the European manufacturing industry. Also, the success story will help you understand how the client was able to efficiently tackle the rising challenges and achieve huge savings in their operational cost.

Challenges Faced by the Client

The client is a manufacturing firm based out of Europe. With the entry of new players in the market, the client was facing challenges in constantly monitoring their competitors' business initiatives and identifying the gaps in their product offerings. Also, the client faced difficulties in adapting to unexpected market fluctuations and addressing workforce management challenges. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive landscape analysis. The key challenges they aimed to address through this engagement are mentioned below:

Challenge 1: Address inventory management challenges and reduce the supply-demand mismatch

Solutions offered

The solutions offered enabled the client, a leading company in the manufacturing industry, to drill down into their performance gaps and identify areas of improvement. Also, the solution helped the client to address workforce management challenges, efficiently forecast the demand for their products, and estimate the viability of their new products. Furthermore, the solution offered helped them to:

Identify sustainable manufacturing practices adopted by their key competitors to minimize negative environmental impact

Monitor their competitors' initiatives and strategies

