Internet Marketing Company: What Is The No-Fault Car Insurance System

The no-fault system provides coverage if the policyholder or his passengers are injured during an accident. The insurer will pay for medical bills, no matter who is responsible for the accident. This type of insurance is more commonly known as personal injury protection or PIP insurance. If the policyholder is found guilty, this policy will also cover the medical costs for the other party. Besides medical bills, other costs are covered. These are presented in the blog post.

This system is not available in all states.PIP insurance is available in Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Utah and the jurisdiction of Puerto Rico.

The system was introduced on the market with the purpose of lowering the price of auto insurance by taking the small insurance claims out of the courts. In no-fault states, drivers may sue the at-fault drivers only for severe injuries, if they meet several conditions, like exceeding a certain state threshold

