'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the issuer's document 30-Jul-2019 / 13:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the issuer's document "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the interim accounting (financial) statements for I H 2019 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU). Websites used to post the accounting statements for IH 2019 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU): http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the issuer published the text of the document on the website: 30.07.2019. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 15101 EQS News ID: 848859 End of Announcement EQS News Service

