First Official EA and Respawn Organized Competition to Feature 80 Teams

Today, Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ: EA) and Respawn Entertainment announced the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational, a large scale esports tournament featuring the largest collection of competitive talent ever for an Apex Legends event. Held September 13-15 in Kraków, Poland, 80 teams (three players per team) from around the world will compete in a bracketed tournament for a prize pool of US$500,000.

"When we started the EA Competitive Gaming Division, we had a vision to Make Stars of All Our Players as we build an entertainment spectacle that captivates millions of players and spectators," said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division. "Today we officially expand EA Competitive Gaming through the addition of Apex Legends, owner of one of the biggest game launches in history that continues to be powered today by a passionate global community. The Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is the key next step in our esports journey."

"Competition is in the DNA of Apex Legends and this competitive event will showcase the game at its highest-level," said Chad Grenier, Design Director. "This Apex Legends Preseason Invitational advances our vision towards a robust competitive experience with the community at the center. We continue to explore all the entertaining ways both players and spectators can experience Apex Legends and look forward to bringing this event to life."

All teams will begin the double elimination tournament in the winners bracket. In each round, a team's performance in a set of matches will determine whether they continue in the winners bracket, fall to the losers bracket, or are eliminated from the tournament until the final 20 teams compete for the title.

Teams can apply for an invite to the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational by emailing ApexLegendsPreseason@ea.com and including their Origin ID and associated email address.

For Apex Legends Preseason Invitational eligibility, the official rules can be found here: www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/compete/overviewrules

If interested in attending the event in-person as a spectator in Kraków, Poland, or for details on how to watch the tournament, EA and Respawn will share those items in a subsequent announcement.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Apex Legends delivers a squad-based battle royale experience where players select from one of ten Legends each with their own unique abilities and playstyles and the last team standing wins. Combatants can choose from unique characters like Bloodhound, the tracker who can see recent enemy activity on the map, or Lifeline, a battlefield medic who can shield teammates and bring them back from the brink of death. Balanced squads and teamwork are critical, as each Legend is easy to pick up and learn, but challenging to master.

