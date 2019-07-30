Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Awarded Contract from Thermo Fisher Scientific

Initial Multi-Month Pilot Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCQB:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, announced today the signing of Thermo Fisher Scientific into an initial multi-month pilot program with Service 800.

Service 800 will design programs and provide resources to measure every day customer service. The program methodology goal is to deliver accurate metrics needed to build and measure an effective customer journey map.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to work with an industry leader like Thermo Fisher and look forward to completing a successful pilot program to transition into a long-term business relationship. We believe our Service 800 program reveals the actions and behaviors that accomplish long-term objectives for companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific. We look forward to working with Thermo Fisher Scientific in assisting with their customer service data analytics."

About Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For additional information, please visit: https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home.html

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCQB: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc

Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

IR@StratconAdvisory.com

p702-675-8022

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553936/Beyond-Commerces-Service-800-Awarded-Contract-from-Thermo-Fisher-Scientific