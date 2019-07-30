Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation to Participate at Robins AFB Tech Expo

July 31 Event with Reseller Partner MNG Rides

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation at the upcoming Robins AFB Tech Expo in Warner-Robins, Georgia on Wednesday, July 31.

For more information on the Robins AFB Tech Expo, please visit: https://fdaexpo.com/event.php?id=270#.XT9ZcC2ZOCc

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to be attending the tradeshow with our new reseller partner, MNG Rides, who has a heavy focus into the military, a new and untapped vertical for us. MNG Rides has added our products to their purchasing contracts for the military bases and this is the first show we are doing together to showcase the G2 product line."

About Robins AFB Tech Expo

This is the major technology event for Robins AFB each year. The Annual Expo attracts 250+ personnel and this is the ONLY Technology Expo held directly on Robins AFB. Robins Air Force Base is the state's largest industrial complex employing over 24,000 workers including civilians, active duty and contractors, performing a wide range of logistics activities. Warner Robins Air Logistics Center has command jurisdiction over Robins Air Force Base and is host to over 40 separate hosted organizations. The Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, one of three major air logistics centers in the Air Force Materiel Command, supports the goals and objectives of the AFMC and other related Air Force/DOD activities by providing affordable combat superiority, readiness, and sustainability to the war fighters. WR-ALC provides worldwide logistics management, engineering, and organic depot maintenance for various aircraft. WR-ALC has worldwide management and logistics support responsibility for all Air Force helicopters, special operations aircraft, missiles, vehicles, and general purpose computers. Robins manages more than 200,000 items that represent the full range of avionics functions and technology. The center is part of the Air Force Materiel Command headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

mgilbert@magellanfin.com

p317-361-2392

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553935/Galaxy-Next-Generation-to-Participate-at-Robins-AFB-Tech-Expo