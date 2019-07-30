The rise in breast cancer cases across the world, especially in the Americas and Europe, have increased the need to conduct breast cancer screening. This has increased the demand for breast imaging products such as automated breast ultrasound systems for early screening and diagnosis. Thus, the high demand for breast imaging products will fuel the growth of the ABUS market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (hospitals clinics, and diagnostic centers) and geography (North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is highly competitive with major vendors such as GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Siemens Healthineers AG; and SonoCiné competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The market is witnessing increased focus on the development of integrated and innovative automated breast ultrasound systems. These integrated and innovative systems help clinicians understand the medical conditions of a patient with greater precision. Such innovations will fuel the growth of the ABUS market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market vendors

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is one of the most popular companies in the global healthcare landscape, which operates under two business segments, namely healthcare systems and life sciences. The company offers Invenia ABUS 2.0, which uses 3D ultrasound technology to image women with dense breast tissue.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of information telecommunication systems, social infrastructure industrial systems, electronic systems equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials components, automotive systems, and smart life eco-friendly systems. The company's key offering in this market includes SOFIA, which provides a fully automated scan procedure with whole breast image acquisition.

Koninklijke

Koninklijke owns and operates various businesses including personal health, diagnosis treatment, connected care health informatics, and others. The company offers Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems, which come equipped with an integrated eL18-4 transducer and anatomical intelligence for proper imaging of the breast with high tissue density.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers AG operates under three segments, namely imaging, diagnostics, and advanced therapies. The key offering of the company in the ABUS market include ACUSON S2000 ABVS, which provides a 3D total breast ultrasound to identify lesions or other areas of concern in fatty and dense breast tissue.

SonoCiné

SonoCiné offers technology products which are used for vascular, orthopedic ultrasound, breast, echocardiography, MRI, and CT scan applications. The company offers SonoCiné AWBUS, which provides consistent, repeatable scan of the whole breast, including the axilla, for proper detection of cancer.

