Projections Indicate the CBD Market is Likely to Boom for Years to Come

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more consumers become more familiar with the term "CBD" they are more likely to give it a try. An article in The Green Entrepreneur put it: "Chances are you've heard about CBD, but you may not know exactly what it is, where it came from or why people are so excited about it all over the world. Major skin care and makeup brands… are infusing it into products. Meanwhile different CBD-infused food and beverage brands… seem to pop up every day. Now, you can even buy CBD products for your pets to help with their anxiety, pain and stress." They also noted that the WHO (World Health Organization) points out the safety of ingesting CBD: "Numerous other studies have clearly demonstrated the safety of CBD. A recent report from the World Health Organization states "CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential." In other words, addiction and other abuse issues are not associated with CBD… It primarily acts as a therapeutic agent in your endocannabinoid system, constantly working to get your body into a place of homeostasis. In other words, it helps the body maintain, or recover, a condition of balance or equilibrium within its internal environment, even when stressed." Active companies in the markets this week include: Findit, Inc. (OTCPK: FDIT), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), Puration, Inc. (OTCPK: PURA).

The article continued: "This research coupled with the spreading legalization of recreational and medical cannabis is why CBD has become mainstream. The increasing worldwide access to CBD products is dispelling many of the myths around it. People who are new to cannabis are recognizing its benefits. The continued growth of the cannabis industry will rely on educating people who are unfamiliar or wary about the plant.

Findit, Inc. (OTCPK:FDIT) BREAKING NEWS : Findit recently procured two CBD topical purchase orders. The orders are scheduled to ship this week. The P.O.s consist of two topical oils in Spearmint and Blood Orange under the brand name "Urban Collective". The products should be available for purchase at the retail stores in August.

The purchase orders are part of a pilot program that each store has initiated in the burgeoning CBD market.

Both buyers will be monitoring sales of the CBD product during the pilot program. Provided sales are viewed successfully, it is possible that Findit, Inc. will receive additional purchase order(s) (P.O.s) to fill their holiday gift giving needs.

In addition to offering CBD products through our B2B channels, Findit provides online marketing services through its site Findit.com to CBD companies. Findit.com is a full service social networking content management platform. Over the past two plus years, Findit has been providing CBD business owners online marketing services that include SEO, content writing, social networking marketing, video production and advertising.

Findit has been working with CBD Unlimited, Inc. over the past two plus years and has recently been retained by Pelmor Lane and Palmetto Harmony, both in the CBD hemp space. Both companies have retained Findit to provide them a monthly ongoing marketing campaign to improve overall indexing and brand awareness online. Findit is looking to onboard new clients in the CBD space as well as other business owners looking to increase their online presence.

Findit will continue to pursue B2B sales of CBD topical products to major retailers throughout the United States, along with smaller retail regional convenience store chains.

Clark St. Amant stated "CBD is extremely prominent now. The fact that Findit has been providing online marketing services to CBD businesses over the past few years, adding B2B sales to increase revenues will assist in building the Findit brand. As more CBD business owners onboard onto Findit we may find some of these brands may have products that we can offer through our B2B sales division." Read this and more news for FDIT at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-fdit/

Other recent developments in the cannabis industry include:

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) recently announced that The Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, has begun carrying Charlotte's Web products in multiple states with a plan to roll out to a total of 1,350 store locations in 22 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming).

The announcement with Kroger marks a milestone for Charlotte's Web as the largest distribution ever through a single retailer. Charlotte's Web topical products will be available at the Kroger Family of Stores, including: Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC and Smith's.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) recently announced that its cannabis products are now available to Alberta consumers for the first time after finalizing an agreement between HEXO and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC). The agreement provides AGLC with HEXO's nine dried flower products and award-winning Elixir oral sprays, making them available on the Alberta Cannabis online store and to all of the nearly 200 private retail stores in the province.

"This agreement marks the latest achievement in the development of HEXO's presence in Western Canada and our goal to be top two in market-share in the country," said HEXO Corp CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. "Alberta represents one of the largest cannabis markets in Canada and we are thrilled to see our products are available to Albertans across the province."

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG) recently announced the Company has expanded distribution into 4 new states, Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, and Utah where its popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters will now be sold at local retail locations.Kona Gold has partnered with 14 new distributors within the last 30 days in a total of 12 states across the United States; Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.Kona Gold currently has distribution partners in 35 states.

Kona Gold is now focusing on key markets in the western United States. This is evident with 6 of the Company's new distribution partners being located in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Utah. As the Company expands westward, plans are in place to hire a West Coast Sales Manager and lease warehouse space for its west coast distribution center, similar to the Company's new 30,000 sq ft distribution center in Greer, SC.

Puration, Inc. (OTCPK: PURA) and Kali-Extracts recently confirmed a scheduled management presentation for release this Thursday, August 1st, 2019 to provide shareholders with more details on PURA's recently implemented program to introduce CBD infused versions of existing beverages. PURA has recently announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer. In similar fashion, PURA is partnering with an existing coffee producer to introduce a CBD infused coffee. Additional partnerships are in the works. PURA is a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.

The company is working with its partner KALY in the implementation of the plan to introduce infused versions of existing beverages. KALY has a U.S. Patent for Cannabis Extraction and partners with PURA now on 10 mg and 25 mg CBD infused sports beverages.

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757