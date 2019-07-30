Technavio analysts forecast the global bakery market to grow at a CAGR close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bakery market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for organic and gluten-free bakery food products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global bakery market 2018-2022. Health-conscious consumers increasingly prefer organic baking products and ingredients such as aluminum-free baking powder, gluten-free flour, and organic baking flour. To capitalize on this opportunity, several market vendors are launching new products in organic variants. Organic coconut flour, whole-wheat, and multigrain based products are gaining popularity. Gluten-free banana bread, gluten-free sorghum bread, and several other varieties of gluten-free bread are being launched to target customers with gluten allergies. Therefore, such launches are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global bakery market is the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets:

Bakery Market: Rising Prominence of In-Store Bakeries in Supermarkets

In-store bakeries offer a substantial range for fresh-baked products, whole-grain bread, and specialty bakery products such as parbaked, pre-baked, or bake-off range of products. Moreover, in-store bakeries situated in supercenters and clubhouses, are among the preferred one-stop destinations for consumers due to the freshness and quality of their products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are also introducing their own in-store bakeries which produce private label bakery products and sell them at a lower price thus, becoming a preferred option among price-conscious customers. Thus, the growing prominence of these in-store bakeries is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global bakery market value in coming years and propel the market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaged foods and meat, "Apart from the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets, innovations in bakery products and the increasing number of product launches are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth."

Bakery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global bakery market research report provides market segmentation by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 46% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

