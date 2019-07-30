Highlights:

L3Harris T7 robotic system to provide U.K. security forces with advanced EOD capabilities

Features unique, highly intuitive control interface, haptic feedback and human-like dexterity

Contract modification reaffirms program success and strategy to grow robotics business globally

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (MOD) has exercised a $46 million (£36 million) contract option with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to provide T7 robotic systems to support domestic explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) missions. This award is an option to the $70 million (£55 million) contract the MOD awarded L3Harris in 2017 for T7 robotic systems for the military's overseas EOD missions.

The T7 robot's interface provides ease of use for operators and unmatched command and control. The robot provides operators with human-like dexterity and haptic force feedback from the robot arm to the remote-control handgrip. Its precision control and dexterity shorten task completion time and improve mission effectiveness, and its rugged track system provides outstanding mobility and maneuverability required for rough terrain, which uniquely positions T7 as a ready-made solution for all large EOD robot requirements around the world. A variety of attachments enable use of standard-issue sensors, disruptors and tools that support a wide range of missions, including hazardous materials (HAZMAT) and the ability to disable and defeat improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted inside vehicles.

The systems will be part of the MOD's Project STARTER and will help to defeat a wide variety of explosive threats within the U.K., including IEDs and unexploded ordnances (UXO). The T7 supports the demanding requirements of domestic deployed missions, including HAZMAT cleanup, EOD, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and special weapons and tactics missions. L3Harris is producing the systems at its Palm Bay, Florida factory and has established a repair depot in Brighton, U.K.

"This award will bring life-saving technology to U.K. armed forces and reaffirms the importance of highly reliable, precise and easy-to-use robotic systems for EOD operators," said Ed Zoiss, President, L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. "The exercising of this contract option reaffirms that Project STARTER program execution has gone exceptionally well and performance of the T7 systems to date are exceeding the customer's expectations."

L3Harris has been supporting U.K. customers for more than 100 years. The company has about 2,000 employees in 21 locations throughout the U.K., supporting a variety of government and commercial programs.

L3Harris' Space and Airborne Systems segment provides space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare solutions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005616/en/

Contacts:

Sleighton Meyer

Space Airborne Systems

Sleighton.Meyer@L3Harris.com

321-727-4020

Jim Burke

Media Relations

Jim.Burke@L3Harris.com

321-727-9131