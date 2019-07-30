sensemetrics Inc., the Industrial IoT (IIoT) company transforming sensor data into real-time business intelligence to enable productivity and safety solutions, announced today that it is launching its IIoT platform in Europe. With an established European presence and a focus on serving verticals such as construction, infrastructure, dams, mining and energy, sensemetrics helps resolve some of the most complex industrial IoT challenges.

"We are experiencing rapid growth and adoption of our IIoT technology platform and are excited about now launching our capabilities and offering in Europe," said Matt Meehan, CEO of sensemetrics. "We're amazed by the industry's response to support our open ecosystem of sensor manufacturers, connectivity providers, system integrators, engineering firms and application developers. Our strategy to focus on interoperability, flexibility and an API-driven approach has proven to be of tremendous value to our customers and partners by removing the complexities which have prevented them from operating safely and efficiently."

The first commercial deployment of the sensemetrics platform in Europe recently took place with 3S'TECH, a smart structural sensing technology company. 3S'TECH connected wireless LoRa tiltmeter sensors, monitoring the Viladecans Hospital near Barcelona, Spain to the sensemetrics platform. Fully customizable, sensor agnostic and differentiated by a native cloud design, the sensemetrics platform enables seamless transfer of sensor data via the user's preferred gateway, managed via one unified IIoT platform and transformed into critical real-time business intelligence.

"As experts in structural monitoring, we are excited to be the first company in Europe to take advantage of sensemetrics' innovative technologies," said Miquel Llorens, CTO of 3S'TECH. "We chose sensemetrics because we saw firsthand how rapidly and seamlessly we could connect existing sensor implementations with a Worldsensing Loadsensing gateway. Within minutes, we saw the live data stream pulled into the sensemetrics platform. It was literally plug-and-play at its best and has given us the ability to confidently monitor structural changes in real-time, which is critical in order to manage safety."

For more information on the 3S'TECH implementation or to learn more about sensemetrics cloud solutions, please contact info@sensemetrics.com.

About sensemetrics

sensemetrics is a leading innovator in the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) market. The company offers the only market-proven cloud-based enterprise-level software platform that transforms industrial sensor data into real-time situational awareness, enabling active risk management and safety solutions instantly. The result is reduced infrastructure cost, improved asset utilization, higher operational efficiency and increased safety. Fortune 500 companies and the world's largest government agencies rely on sensemetrics' IIoT platform to power smarter decision making in their organizations, enabling seamless collaboration and integration with existing systems and IT architecture. sensemetrics is leading the way to establish a safer future. For more information, visithttp://www.sensemetrics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005466/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Rubin, sensemetrics

pr@sensemetrics.com

+1-949-608-0276