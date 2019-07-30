SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Business Application Testing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

The spend momentum of this market is primarily attributed to enterprises who are preferring to run trials on software prior to its implementation. Such a strategy has been proven to facilitate almost 30% of cost-savings along with ensuring the smooth functioning of the tested software. Mostly, business application testing services are engaged during the design phase of applications to identify and resolve issues during the stage of its development rather than fixing the same after its implementation. Application security testing services, a segment of the market, are increasingly becoming relevant for buyers that deploy third-party applications. The increasing frequency of the procurement of this services segment will have a positive impact on the business application testing services market on a global scale.

The growing instances of cyberattacks are driving enterprises in North America and Europe to procure security testing services, another segment of the market. This will account for major demand growth of the business application testing services market in these regions. IT sectors in the US are developing newer applications on a regular basis which is creating the requirement for application testing services to ensure functionality, security, and compatibility of their applications. This is expected to impact the business application testing services market size in the US during the forecast period.

"Buyers are advised to choose the right mix of automated and manual testing to obtain the best of both without incurring budget overruns," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This business application testing services market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rise in demand for security testing to drive category growth

Increasing spend on technology to increase category price

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our business application testing services market procurement intelligence report?

