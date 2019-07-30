Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek Teams with Milliman Datalytics-Defense to Offer a Leading Claims Litigation Defense System to Future-Ready Insurers Worldwide

SaaS claims data mining platform helps Duck Creek customers manage growing litigation costs and identify defense best practices

Boston, July 30, 2019announced today that it has expanded its offerings through a new relationship with Milliman, Inc. For insurers seeking deeper understanding of their litigation bills and effective cost-benefit analyses of their defense strategies, Milliman's Datalytics-Defenseplatform provides enhanced granular data and the necessary tools for those critical insights. The platform incorporates powerful data-mining algorithms, along with a robust data warehouse environment, to provide carriers with the tools necessary to better manage their defense costs and develop a best-practice approach towards claims management.

"To effectively mitigate and manage risk, today's insurers need specialized analytics systems that employ techniques like machine learning and data mining," said Chad Karls, product leader of Milliman's Datalytics-Defense. "Teaming up with Duck Creek and leveraging the Duck Creek Anywhere APIis a natural fit for us, and we are excited to help even more insurers efficiently process vendor invoices, conduct audits, monitor workflows, and review key claims management reports in real time."

Datalytics-Defense extends the capabilities of Duck Creek Claimsby enabling carriers to use analytics and algorithms to detect patterns in attorney billing practices, thus allowing a better understanding of litigation costs and strategies. Duck Creek and Milliman have jointly developed an Anywhere Enabled Integration, now available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange, for insurers looking to expedite implementation through Duck Creek's Anywhere APIprogram.

"The rising costs of claims litigation defense is an important issue for our industry, to which Milliman is applying unrivaled expertise and cutting-edge analytics technologies," said Eddie Jones, Vice President of Strategies and Alliances at Duck Creek Technologies. "Datalytics-Defense gives carriers the critical information they need to create smarter strategies and implement best practices, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing ecosystem."

