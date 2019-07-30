The global smart water meter market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005440/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart water meter market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Non-revenue water management has been gaining prominence in recent years, owing to limited resources. The use of technologies, such as smart water meter for non-revenue water management, allows water utilities to expand and improve services, make cities more attractive, enhance financial performance, increase climate resilience, and reduce energy consumption. Such benefits of using smart water heaters are expected to increase their demand, thereby, fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of smart cities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global smart water meter market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Smart Water Meter Market: Development of Smart Cities

The development of smart cities is being carried out at a high pace across the world. Smart cities are equipped to tackle issues such as climate change, growth in population, and economic stress, effectively. This is possible through various tools of communication and IT, such as IoT, smartphones, and cloud-based services. Thus, initiatives undertaken by governments across the world to boost the development of smart cities will stimulate the demand for smart water heater during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of smart cities, other factors such as the rise in adoption of digital technologies, and the development of pay-as-you-go services will have a significant impact on the growth of the smart water meter market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Smart water meter Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global smart water meter market worth by technology (AMI, and AMR), end-user (commercial and industrial, and residential), and geographic regions (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas led the smart water meter market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and APAC, respectively. The smart water meter market analysis report identifies factors such as the high adoption of water management solutions and regulatory policies mandating compliance with water-usage and discharge-related norms to account for the market dominance of the Americas during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005440/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com